Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.