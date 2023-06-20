Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 264 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

