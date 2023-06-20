BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

