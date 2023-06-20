Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

