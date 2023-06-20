Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average of $204.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

