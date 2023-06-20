Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.