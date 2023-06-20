Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 248 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,221,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

