Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

