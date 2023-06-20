Thomasville National Bank Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

