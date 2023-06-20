Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $537.30 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.64. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

