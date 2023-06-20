Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

