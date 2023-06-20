Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

