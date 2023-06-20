Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

