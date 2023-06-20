Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

