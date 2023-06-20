NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

