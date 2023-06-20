Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.12 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

