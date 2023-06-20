Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

