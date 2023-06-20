Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

