First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

