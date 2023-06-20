Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 263 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TGT opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

