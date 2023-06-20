QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.