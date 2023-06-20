WD Rutherford LLC Sells 305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $232.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.