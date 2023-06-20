Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

