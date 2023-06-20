Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

