FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

