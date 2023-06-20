Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 159 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $241.80 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.25.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

