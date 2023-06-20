Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 249,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVE stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.