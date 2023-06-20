WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,150 shares of company stock worth $141,073,537. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

