Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 594 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

