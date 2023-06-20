Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

