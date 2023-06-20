Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

