Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

