Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.