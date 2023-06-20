Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

