6,106 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

