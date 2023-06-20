1,830 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

