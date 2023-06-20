Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

