Asset Management Resources LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

