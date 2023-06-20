360 Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.