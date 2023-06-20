Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 3.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

