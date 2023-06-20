3,266 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

