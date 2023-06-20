CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

