Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.9% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

