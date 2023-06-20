Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

