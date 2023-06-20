Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

