Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

