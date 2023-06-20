BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $294.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.