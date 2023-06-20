Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

