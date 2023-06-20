TFB Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

