BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 469.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 447.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

